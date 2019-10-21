Africa needs to take urgent and ambitious action to adapt to the impacts of climate change while contributing to the goal of restricting global warming, a conference in Ghana has heard. PHOTO: Supplied by ICLEI Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Africa needs to take urgent and ambitious action to adapt to the impacts of climate change, while contributing to the worldwide goal of restricting global warming, a conference in Ghana has heard. The annual pan-African Climate Chance Summit which concluded in Accra on Friday brought together mayors, city officials and experts from across the continent to deliberate on the mounting pressure on African cities to act in the face of climate change.

Delegates heard that these cities were particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate in an urbanising world, with two out of every three in sub-Saharan Africa considered to be at extreme risk.

"We need to take proactive steps to curb human activities endangering the planet. Climate change presents us a global challenge, but cities offer us the solutions,” Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo told the conference.

The summit also focused on mobilising climate finance for African cities, with data showing only three percent of such funds flow to sub-Saharan Africa despite the fact that large portions of its population are extremely vulnerable.