African Free Trade could lead a Covid-19 recovery

JOHANNESBURG - VICE-PRESIDENT of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Solomon Quaynor has said the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could lead the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

However, this will not happen in one dramatic swoop, Quaynor added.

This was heard this week during a virtual discussion by industry experts focusing on resetting, retooling and restarting regional integration in Africa in the wake of the pandemic. History had demonstrated the success of countries and businesses that seize new opportunities during times of crisis, said Sukhwan Roh, commissioner of the Korea Customs Service (KCS).

“The Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed the health and livelihoods of individuals across the world in less than a year,” he said.

“Korea wishes to share all the achievements in system enhancement utilising new technologies with African countries.”