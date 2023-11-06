Agoa can help healthcare sector boost value added exports

THE inclusion of the healthcare sector in a revamped African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) could help this sector boost its value added exports, Stavros Nicolaou, a group senior executive of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, said at the weekend. “President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week at the Agoa forum said that boosting value added exports was a key component of any expansion of Agoa, and that call has been echoed by Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel.

“This is a call that will not only benefit Aspen, as we are already the largest African exporter of healthcare products to America, but other African healthcare product manufacturers as well,” Nicolaou said in an interview. The theme of this year’s forum is “Partnering to Build a Resilient, Sustainable, and Inclusive Agoa to Support Economic Development, Industrialization and Quality Job Creation”. South Africa utilises less than 300 of more than 6000 available product lines, while the digitisation of services allows South African service providers to tap the US market.

“At a time of increasing geopolitical conflict it is important to build bridges rather than destroy them and Agoa is an effective tool to foster economic co-operation,” Nicolaou said. He noted that Africa had been the hardest hit continent during the Covid-19 pandemic and the International Monetary Fund expected it to have the slowest recovery. “My interaction with my American counterparts signal a strong backing for the extension and expansion and I would expect a vote in Congress during the current administration, but it is premature to make a call as to what exactly will be contained within an extension,” Nicolaou said.