Agricultural union TLU SA on Wednesday announced the launch of a national financial wellness desk for farmers File photo: Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG - Agricultural union TLU SA on Wednesday announced the launch of a national financial wellness desk for farmers it said had no government support in the face of criminal attacks, drought and climate change while also grappling with land expropriation. "As an organisation which genuinely takes the interests of farmers to heart, TLU SA is extremely concerned about the financial stability of its members, taking into account the perfect storm farmers have to face," it said in a statement.

TLU SA said it had made a commitment to energise its members and supporters in focusing on financial wellness by giving them exposure to unique tools, effective solutions and financial planning technologies to assist them through the desk at its head office in Pretoria.

“Members can view this initiative as a lifeboat for what looks like turbulent and uncertain financial times ahead and to ensure that they optimize all available financial mechanisms,” the head of the desk, Kobus Oberholster said.

