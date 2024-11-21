Agriculture is a significant contributor to global emissions, not a victim

Agriculture is not only a victim of climate change but also a significant contributor to global emissions, according to Westfalia Fruit, a global avocado exporting company. Johnathan Sutton, group chief sustainability officer at the global company said at the centre of these discussions is the undeniable link between agriculture and climate change.

“Agriculture is not only a victim of climate change but also a significant contributor to global emissions. Transforming agrifood systems into sustainable, climate-resilient models is essential to ensure food security for billions of people while mitigating environmental harm,” Sutton said. This comes is as the 29th United Nations’ Conference of Parties (COP29) unfolds in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the global spotlight remains firmly on addressing the escalating climate crisis. Westfalia said world leaders were prioritising the transition to renewable energy sources and emphasising the need to fund this shift, particularly in developing nations, which are disproportionately vulnerable to climate change.

Sutton said the COP28, held in Dubai last year, marked a significant moment for sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems with key commitments such as integrating agriculture into national climate policies, promoting food security, and accelerating innovation. However, he said despite these strides, Africa continues to experience heightened vulnerability. According to the World Meteorological Organization, the continent has been warming faster than the global average per decade between 1991 and 2023. With nearly 40% of Africa's land dedicated to agriculture, the implications are severe as extreme weather events and shifting climate patterns are expected to reduce crop yields significantly by 2100.

Sutton said agrifood systems must be integrated into national strategies to combat climate change effectively. He said sustainable farming practices such as enhanced soil health and reduced reliance on chemical pesticides did not only boost agricultural productivity but also limited land conversion for farming, offering a pathway to mitigate some of the worst effects of climate change. Sutton also said financing must be a priority to ensure sustainable agrifood systems.

“Goals need to be realistic and attainable. Ultimately, farming is about communities, and the focus must remain on supporting them.” Westfalia said preventing deforestation and promoting sustainable resource use were equally crucial as the conversion of natural landscapes for agriculture contributes significantly to carbon emissions and ecosystem degradation. Recent estimates reveal that up to 10 million hectares of forest are cut down annually for agricultural purposes, compounding the climate crisis, it said.

Locally, Westfalia is introducing an upgraded irrigation system following extensive research into their water usage. The group has a comprehensive water reduction plan in place that will help it achieve its goal of improving water use efficiency by 50% by 2030. It added that community empowerment is another critical component of transforming agrifood systems. “Supporting smallholder farmers in adopting sustainable practices not only improves food production but also fosters resilience in vulnerable communities,” it said.