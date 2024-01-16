AI and Machine Learning training emerges as the path to job stability according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 report which states that this job is predicted to grow by 40% by 2027, amounting to some one million new jobs. Anna Fleck of Statista, the Statistics Portal for Market Data, Market Research and Market Studies, said yesterday according to these predictions developments in AI as well as the need for a greener future were disrupting jobs across an array of sectors, with many positions dwindling, as other areas grow.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 considers this issue, using predictions based on survey respondents and labour-market statistics from the International Labour Organisation to show which jobs are likely to increase the most in the next five years, not only in terms of the actual number of people employed, but also with the relative increase in jobs that exist in certain fields between 2023 and 2027. Fleck said analytical skills in general would be useful, whether that’s as a business intelligence analyst, information security analyst or as a data analyst. Roles in sustainability would also be important as well as occupation of Sustainability Specialist. Agricultural equipment operators, heavy truck and bus drivers, and vocational education teachers were also expected to see the greatest increases in the next five years.