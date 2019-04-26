A man walked near a collapse bridge and burst water pipe on Umhlathizana Road at Tshelimnyama, near Marrianhill. In less than 24 hours, almost R25 000 has been raised on the platform with contributions from 51 donors for victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods. Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - In less than 24 hours, almost R25 000 has been raised on the platform with contributions from 51 donors for victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods. Massive flooding since Monday, in two provinces Kwazulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, has claimed at least 60 lives while more than 235 homes have been destroyed or damaged and more than 1000 individuals have been displaced forcing them to take refuge in community halls and churches.

To support urgent relief efforts in the region, popular site SA-People - for South Africans in South Africa and expats have created a crowdfunding campaign on donations based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy.

The donors also sent messages of support to the victims through the crowdfunding platform.

Funds raised will be used to support The Gift of the Givers, the largest disaster response NGO of African origin on the African continent who are on the ground now and in touch with where relief is needed the most.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE