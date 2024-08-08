Altron non-executive director Robbie Venter passes away

The board of IT service management company Altron yesterday announced the passing of its non-executive director Robert (Robbie) Venter on Tuesday. The board described Venter as a truly a remarkable individual, steadfast in his commitment, generously sharing his wisdom and experience as a valued member of the Altron board.

“His contributions to Altron since 1997 were invaluable, and his presence will be greatly missed. His outstanding contributions and leadership have made a lasting impact on the technology industry, and business at large,” it said. Venter joined the Altron board on May 15, 1997. He was a member of its nomination committee; a member of its remuneration committee, the social, ethics and sustainability committee, and a member of the investment committee. He had extensive experience in senior management positions of which 27 years was at the Altron Group, and four years in merchant banking in the United States, the latter part of which he was vice-president of Bear Stearns and Co.

He held a BA degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and an MBA from UCLA, for which he made the Dean’s List Venter was Altron Group CEO from 2001 to 2017. Under his leadership and as part of the founding family, Altron was said to have grown into one of the leading companies in Africa focused on IT and power electronics listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Venter also led Altron’s acquisition strategy in the UK and EU while overseeing the group’s transition from a diverse conglomerate into a more focused and profitable IT services business.

Venter was a non-executive director of Altron and non-executive chairman of Netstar. He was formerly non-executive director and chairman of Bytes Technology Group, and played a leading role in the successful initial public-offering listing of Bytes on the LSE in December, 2020. His family remained one of the largest shareholders of Bytes and Altron. His previous experience as a non-executive director of the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq-listed companies. The Altron board expressed its deepest condolences to the Venter family, friends, and loved ones on “the untimely passing of Robbie, who left an indelible mark on all who came into contact with him”.