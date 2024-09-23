Amazon.co.za launches local ‘Shop Mzansi’ storefront, boosting support for South African businesses

Amazon.co.za on Monday announced the launch of ‘Shop Mzansi’, a curated storefront on Amazon.co.za showcasing unique local products that reflect South Africa’s rich and diverse cultures. ‘Shop Mzansi’ features thousands of products across different categories – including Toys, Home and Kitchen Appliances, Outdoor and Braai, Baby, Luggage, and Beauty – making it easier than ever for millions of customers to find products from local small businesses in South Africa.

“We are excited and proud to celebrate National Heritage Day with the launch of a distinctively curated store on Amazon.co.za to promote innovative South African products across a wide range of categories,” said Robert Koen, managing director of Sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon. “Shop Mzansi showcases more than 160 brands from new, emerging, and established South African businesses, each with their own unique story. South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit is undeniable and we are thrilled to provide a dedicated online store that provides opportunities to support the growth of small businesses so they can thrive in our economy,” Koen added. The storefront promotes thousands of products from independent sellers across South Africa alongside recognised brands.

“We are committed to the ongoing success of our independent sellers as they are fundamental to our ability to offer a broad selection, great prices, and a convenient shopping experience for our customers. Launching the Shop Mzansi storefront is a continuation of our promise to continually invest and innovate on behalf of our customers, while providing independent sellers with customer reach and the tools and services needed to grow. We will continue adding to the Shop Mzansi selection as we onboard more sellers and help them list their products,” Koen said. Local independent seller, Heartfelt, is one example of how selling on Amazon.co.za can have a meaningful impact in communities across the country. A job creation and skills development project, Heartfelt uses traditional hand craft skills to create products including children’s toys, accessories, and decorations made from felt and beads.

Born from one woman’s need to survive and support her family, Heartfelt provides employment for women in the rural community of Makapanstad in the North West province of South Africa and currently employs 18 women through their unique contemporary felt designs. “Having seen the positive impact of Heartfelt on our community, not to mention the joy that our products bring our customers, our goal is to continue spreading the love and create more jobs for women across South Africa and Africa,” said Martha Letsoalo and Julie Hadley, co-Founders of Heartfelt. “We believe the increased exposure and reach that Amazon offers will help us not only achieve but expedite our goals. We are beyond excited to take this next step together with Amazon.”

Cape Town-based online store, Tiger Lily Tots, sells accessories and toys for babies and toddlers on Amazon.co.za. “We take pride in designing and curating products that stimulate exploration and foster growth through interactive learning experiences. Our products seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetics and we offer flexible custom-made orders,” said Sam Olivier, founder and designer of Tiger Lily Tots. “We are thrilled to partner with Amazon and expand our customer base, adding a touch of charm to everyday moments for more customers across South Africa, while allowing us to give back to those in need by donating a percentage of sales from some of our best-selling products.”

Another independent seller has registered on Amazon.co.za in hope of paying it forward by creating job opportunities deep in the heart of Africa. Cape Town, Woodstock-based King Kong Leather was founded by John Ebako, originally from Cameroon, in 2005. John and his team of skilled craftsmen make genuine full grain cowhide leather bags, belts, shoes, furniture, and more. “Having grown up in an underprivileged community, I decided to create King Kong with the aim of training unskilled Africans, which will help provide employment opportunities and improve their status quo,” said Ebako. “Selling our goods on Amazon.co.za will amplify our exposure to millions of customers, further grow our business, and employ more Africans. We are very grateful to Amazon for this opportunity and excited for our journey together.”

In addition, the Shop Mzansi storefront will feature products from South African women-owned brands, including African Mamas and Suki Suki Naturals, to name a few. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s stores globally are from independent sellers – most of which are small- and medium-sized businesses. Independent sellers on Amazon.co.za have access to valuable tools and services, including the option to use Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) – a service that stores, packs, and ships independent sellers’ products to customers — allowing them to reach customers more efficiently as fast as next day. Other tools that help independent sellers grow their online presence include easy onboarding tools, payment processing solutions, and promotional features to help them get discovered by customers, as well as reports and analytics to improve sales.