JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s AMCU union said on Tuesday it has referred ongoing platinum wage negotiations with Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.



AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa said at a briefing on Tuesday that the union, the majority union in the platinum sector, would not accept less than a 1,000 rand ($65.68) increase to monthly wages.



