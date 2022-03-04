Amid global upheavals, new data reveals full effects of consumer inflation

NEW DATA from NielsenIQ revealed that 60 percent of the top consumer goods product categories experienced price increases ahead of the Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) during the fourth quarter of 2021. The data shows that 48 percent of the top consumer goods categories saw an average pack price increase of between 5 and 11 percent (Quarter 4, 2021 versus Quarter 4, 2020).

Story continues below Advertisment

However, 9 percent of those categories saw an uptick of over 11 percent. NielsenIQ South Africa managing director, Ged Nooy, said there is general acceptance that the cost of goods sold will continue to be higher this year. “We have to recognise that we are in a hyper-sensitive consumer environment where Covid-19 has accelerated the polarisation of consumer finances leading to new trade-offs we have not seen before,” said Nooy. Nooy said due to going through this prolonged period of financial challenges, people have returned to a time of frugal shopping like that experienced during and after the World War 2.

The NielsenIQ data took an in-depth price per pack analysis that examined price pressures South African shoppers are facing at the till. Cooking oil has seen the highest overall price increase of above 20 percent, and standing out with the steepest price hike (25 percent) among all the sub-categories analysed. According to NielsenIQ, this is due to issues such as drought and other key input costs.

Story continues below Advertisment

In terms of other food types, frozen chicken saw a 14.7 percent increase in price, with this resulting in a significant drop in both volume and pack sales as a result. “This indicates that cash-strapped consumers have been forced to drop this key source of protein in their diet from their baskets,” said NielsenIQ. Vienna sausages and bacon have both seen a significant price per pack increase along with a corresponding drop in both pack and volume sales.

Story continues below Advertisment

An average pack of bacon is now more than R40, making it a luxury for consumers, with some dropping it from their baskets entirely. Nooy said local consumers will not be given any relief from this inflation over the next six months. “Within this pressure cooker of prices, something has to give, and it seems as if certain meat products, such as those mentioned above, are already being excluded from shopper baskets as a result.”

Story continues below Advertisment