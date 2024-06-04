Amulet Group Consortium wins bid to construct, operate TNPA’s 20MW Richards Bay solar plant

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Monday it had appointed Amulet Group Consortium as the preferred bidder to construct and operate its first 20MW solar photovoltaics plant at the Port of Richards Bay. TNPA said it anticipated that the design and construction of the solar PV plant would start next month and it would be operational by May 31, 2026.

Moshe Motlohi, TNPA managing executive for the Eastern Region ports said, “The introduction of a renewable energy solution in the port system will enable the reduction of carbon emissions and greenhouse gas emissions from coal-generated electricity. It will further provide a cost-effective and reliable energy supply to the port and its users.” The appointment of Amulet Group Consortium followed a request for proposals procurement process, which TNPA embarked on in May, 2023. The consortium will be responsible for designing, constructing, testing, commissioning, operating and maintaining a 20MW solar PV Plant with a battery-energy system at the Port of Richards Bay for seven years. Amulet Group Consortium consists of Amulet Group and LTM Energy Group, bringing in solid skills and experience obtained primarily in the energy industry.

“The consortium has a proved track record of providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions. Key projects executed include developing gas-insulated substations of up to 765KV, constructing power transmission lines, building solar farms of up to 1GW, and installing automation and control panels for corporate giants in South Africa,” TNPA said. It further said the construction of the plant was part of TNPA’s commitment to decarbonise its port operations under its Renewable Energy Purchase programme. Within this programme, TNPA plans to install an estimated 100MW of renewable energy that will be implemented cumulatively across South Africa’s eight commercial seaports.