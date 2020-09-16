An opportunity for SA businesses to start thinking green

JOHANNESBURG - As Climate Diplomacy Week is about to kick off, a new initiative will be offering support to local businesses to assist in transforming SA’s economy into a more climate-smart one. The Indalopreneurs Just Transition Enterprise Support Programme (J-TEP) will be implemented by Indalo Inclusive and launched on 21 September. This will form part of several initiatives of #TeamEurope Climate Diplomacy Week and will provide support to innovation and entrepreneurship, focused on finding solutions to support South African efforts to move and to enable a Just Transition. In addition, the launch will also be used a platform to share detailed information how the programme will be implemented as well as invite collaborative partnerships that will contribute to its sustainability. The J-TEP programme aims to support new innovative business ideas of existing or established enterprises in renewable energy, energy efficiency, food and agriculture, water, transportation and industrial technology in the mining communities and value chains, starting in Limpopo and Mpumalanga Provinces of South Africa.

The Indalopreneurs Just Transition Enterprise Support Programme (J-TEP) has committed to provide the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) with technical and strategic support on the Youth “Driving Force for Change” Initiative which is aimed at assisting youth and youth-led organisations to develop and lead environmental initiatives, that puts us on the route of a low carbon and climate resilient development pathway.

“Moreover, Indalo Inclusive acknowledges that the development of an inclusive green economy in South Africa is key to just transition, and the way to achieve/obtain this is to promote, advance and strengthen eco-inclusive entrepreneurship- entrepreneurship that integrates social, environmental, and economic impacts around the core value proposition of an enterprise” said Rest Kanju –Director and; Head of Operations for Indalo Inclusive SA.

The J-TEP programme will be implemented as a part of the Strategic Partnership for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement (SPIPA) programme, financially supported by the European Union’s Partnership Instrument and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety (BMU) in the context of the International Climate Initiative (IKI).

