The rand has been heavily affected by world economic growth and market volatility, according to the results of a Bloomberg poll announced on Monday. Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The rand has been heavily affected by world economic growth and market volatility, according to the results of a Bloomberg poll announced on Monday. The survey, which found that these were the biggest macro issues affecting the domestic currency, captured the opinions of more than 160 local bankers, chief executives, chief financial officers, corporate treasurers, foreign exchange and hedge fund executives, who attended Bloomberg’s Foreign Exchange Summit FX18.

The programme featured an overview of the South African economy and a keynote address by Daniel Mminele, the Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

The survey reported that 37 percent of respondents said global economic growth and market volatility was the largest macro factor affecting the rand today, while 31 percent said it was foreign investment in South Africa. As few as 21 percent said US monetary policy or trade fiction and 11 percent said tariffs impacted the domestic currency.

On the biggest local issue expected to affect the rand in 2019, 54 percent of participants said it was South Africa’s political environment, 22 percent said that they expected the rand to be influenced by the SA Reserve Bank’s interest policies, 17 percent said unemployment and 7 percent cited the mining industry, according to the report.

Broad range

Nearly three-quarters of the participants said they expected the dollar/rand exchange rate to end 2019 within the broad range of R12 to R15. At least 26 percent said the dollar/rand exchange rate would be firmer than R12 and 5 percent said it would be weaker than R15.

The Reserve Bank’s Mminele said: “Continued tightening in global financial conditions, a change in investor sentiment towards emerging markets, escalating trade conflicts and geo-political developments, together with some idiosyncratic risks, remain the key risks to the local currency.” The rand will trade near the level of R13.40 to the dollar by the end of next year, said Standard Bank economist Elna Moolman, adding that the expectation is partly based on a dollar story, but also on the assumption that we will see political and policy improvements to support a stronger currency. Moolman said the next big local events that could influence the rand are the budget, the response from Moody’s and then elections. Investec Bank chief economist Annabel Bishop said US monetary policy was placing possible additional pressure on the rand, especially as South African monetary policy is unlikely to keep pace with the expected rate and magnitude of interest rate hikes in the United States. Old Mutual Investment group head of economic research Johann Els said that an improvement in the country’s political environment could see the rand strengthen significantly, if it occurs against a backdrop of global economic rebalancing and the expectation of the dollar weakening toward the end of 2019.