Analysts say SA's stock rally may come to an end soon

JOHANNESBURG - Gains in South African stocks based on easing lockdown rules may not last as the country grapples with the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as structural challenges that saw the economy slip into a technical recession in 2019, according to analysts.

The FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index rose as much as 2.5% on Monday after a change in the national disease-alert level allowed most people to return to work for the first time since the lockdown was instituted on March 27. The gauge has rallied 35% since hitting a seven-year low on March 19.

Yet, according to Michele Santangelo, a money manager at Independent Securities in Johannesburg, the domestic economy “is in deep trouble” and the government has limited ability to assist.





“It will likely take a few years before SA Inc. companies see a normalization of their businesses,” Santangelo said by email. “I am not optimistic for SA Inc. stocks for the remainder of 2020.”





Here’s a summary of what analysts are saying:



