JOHANNESBURG - The rand received a breather yesterday, clawing back nearly 1 percent against the US dollar after the ANC yesterday broke with tradition and came close to embracing private sector involvement in the restructuring of troubled state-owned enterprises.
The rand changed hands at R15.26 to the greenback after the party nearly approved the range of proposals from the contentious discussion document surreptitiously released by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last month to reinstate economic growth.
In a carefully staged press conference, ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana said the party appreciated the contingent liabilities imposed by enterprises such as Eskom, SAA and Denel on the economy.