JOHANNESBURG - The ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday its national officials had resolved that party structures should be engaged and allowed to comment on a discussion paper on economic development published by the National Treasury last month. The document details structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in the country's growth potential and competitiveness, raise annual economic growth by three percentage points and create one million jobs.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ANC said a meeting attended by chairman of its sub-committee on economic development Enoch Godongwane and finance minister Tito Mboweni also agreed that the ruling party's allies should also be allowed to discuss the document within their structures.

"The national officials resolved that the next meeting of the NEC (national executive committee) will table the matter for discussion and consider all inputs," it said.

"The national officials call on our alliance partners, mass democratic movement formations, civil society, the business community and all people of South Africa and their organised formations, to make inputs that would enrich the document and set the country on a sustained growth trajectory."

Parallel to the ANC process, the national government would continue with its process as originators of the discussion paper, the party added.

Growth in South Africa's economy has been sluggish since a recession during a 2008/9 global crisis. Critics partly blame this on nearly a decade of mismanagement under former president Jacob Zuma, who was forced to step down in 2018 before the end of his second five year term.

- African News Agency (ANA)