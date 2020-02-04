Mark Cutifani, the chief executive at Anglo American plc, told the 7 000 delegates at the Investing in Mining Indaba held in Cape Town that the mining industry’s immediate challenge was to do things differently to find new, safer, more sustainable and cost-effective ways.
“We are still seen as an industry that takes more than it gives, even though we drive 45percent of the world's economic activity, whether directly or indirectly - while disturbing a small fraction of the earth’s surface.
“None of us here today is oblivious to the criticism that is levelled at us. Daily, we have to manage the perception that mining is not worth the disruption it brings to a community,” said Cutifani.
Earlier this month, BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, which manages $7trillion (R104.8trln), said it was putting climate change at the centre of its investment strategy. It said it would exit investments that present a high sustainability-related risk.