Anglo American mines in SA achieve auditing milestone

ANGLO American’s Amandelbult and Mototolo platinum group metal (PGM) operations in South Africa have become the first in the country to undergo audits against the Initiative for Responsible Mining’s (IRMA) Standard for Responsible Mining. The results were released on Friday by the IRMA. The audits were conducted by independent firm ERM-CVS.

Amandelbult was assessed at IRMA 50, while Mototolo achieved a higher rating of IRMA 75, indicating their substantial compliance with the IRMA Standard’s criteria for social and environmental responsibility, business integrity, and planning for positive legacies. These assessments, which encompassed rigorous evaluations of various operational aspects, mark a significant step forward in promoting transparency and sustainable mining practices in the region. These achievements contributed to Anglo American’s broader goal of having all its mining operations assured against recognised responsible mining standards by 2025.

Aimee Boulanger, the executive director of IRMA, emphasised the importance of such evaluations in enabling informed decision-making by mining companies, communities, and purchasers of mined materials. Boulanger cautioned that while these audits represented significant progress, they should be interpreted within the context of the evolving IRMA Standard and assessment process. Acknowledging the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the learning curve for both auditors and stakeholders, she highlighted the need for continuous improvement and dialogue.