JOHANNESBURG - South Africa needs to modernize its rail and ports and provide reliable electricity supplies to boost growth in mining, said Anglo American Plc Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani.
The government must tackle unresolved issues in the mining charter and “bring stability” to Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the struggling state-owned power utility, Cutifani said in a speech to reporters in Johannesburg.
Mining was “once the bedrock of the South African economy, and now its flywheel,“ he said. Clearing uncertainties would create an environment in which “the rich ore that sits beneath our feet can be exploited for the benefit of all South Africans, affordably and efficiently.”