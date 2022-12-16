Apparel set to top the list of items purchased by festive online shoppers

The rising cost of credit, petrol hikes, and looming inflationary pressure may put South African shoppers through the gauntlet this year, with the fast approach of the festive season. But the “Grinch won’t steal Christmas in 2022”, according to estimates by daily deal e-tailer, OneDayOnly.co.za, which has initiated the rollout of a flurry of festive initiatives including Black Friday 2.0, AnotherDayOnly.

Providing her predictions on what might be under the OneDayOnly.co.za Christmas tree this year, head of sales at OneDayOnly.co.za, Marli Schnetler, says her money’s on Christmas-themed home decorations including fairy-lights and tree ornaments, as well as holiday must-haves such as summer-related accessories and outdoor essentials. Schnetler also said, “Apparel and shoes are also in our crystal ball, as well as ‘all things bling’, with jewellery finding its way into the most popular products purchased on the platform.” Data on the online spending habits of South African consumers this year suggests that there is merit to these forecasts.

According to the 2022 Global Consumer Survey, conducted by Statista, clothing was at the top of South Africans’ shopping list this year (44%). Shoes took second place (38%) on the list of the most-purchased products via online platforms, followed by bags/luggage and accessories. A review of Google search trends in South Africa by e-commerce platform builder, Portmoni, indicated that the appetite for consumer electronics and tech products such as laptops, smartphones, and smart watches were particularly high this year. Shoes, with a monthly search volume of 27 100 was second on the list – a nod to the rapid expansion of the market for branded sneakers and imported footwear in South Africa.

The third top-selling product in the country, linked to a Google monthly search volume of 15 000 was jewellery, with an added 5 000 average monthly searches for jewellery boxes. Schnetler further explained that jewellery remains one of OneDayOnly.co.za’s top-selling categories in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Helping shoppers get a head start on their Christmas shopping before the frenzy of the festive season kicks in, is a top priority of OneDayOnly.co.za.

The first half of December will see the site providing shoppers with a wide variety of Christmas gifting options across different price ranges, as well as stocking-fillers and themed accessories; which remain a popular choice among South Africans who wish to capture the spirit of the season. Furthermore, data collected by the e-tailer indicates a slight skew towards women between the ages of 25 and 34, who are the site’s most frequent shoppers. However, variety remains key to the platform’s offering, with product categories catering to people of all ages and with different shopping preferences. Schnetler went on to say, “By increasing the level of choice that consumers enjoy on OneDayOnly.co.za who can shop multiple categories via a simple user interface, we hope to save our shoppers from the stress of the hustle and bustle of last-minute dashes to shopping malls.