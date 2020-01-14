DURBAN – An application by a group of about 50 emerging farmers and other stakeholders to lift a nationwide ban on livestock auctions will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.
The ban was implemented by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development last year after foot and mouth disease (FMD) was detected in Limpopo.
The applicants are seeking the ban to be lifted in eight of the country's nine provinces where the disease has not been reported, saying the decision to implement the ban, taken by minister Thoko Didiza, was "irrational".
The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Noko Masipa, a member of the portfolio committee for the department, said on Monday that the party welcomed the applicants taking the matter to court.
"The DA has consistently called on minister Didiza to lift this moratorium on non-affected areas and deal decisively with FMD outbreak as per the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) guidelines.