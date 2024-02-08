Applications for AWIEF Growth Accelerator for SA are open

The call for applications for the 2024 cohort Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Growth Accelerator for South Africa, in partnership with Nedbank, is now open. “Implemented since 2017, AWIEF Growth Accelerator is a flagship enterprise development programme designed to support early-stage and high-growth-oriented women-owned and women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) with growth strategy training, corporate advisory, mentoring, networks, and access to finance,” AWIEF said in a statement yesterday.

The 2024 AWIEF-Nedbank South Africa programme seeks to enhance the readiness of women to access funding opportunities and scale-up their businesses in the agriculture and green economy sectors through the provision of tailored business development services, tools, mentoring and skills development. For the 2024 cohort, applications are invited from WSMEs operating in agribusiness, agro-processing, green energy, and climate-smart solutions. Technology-based and tech-enabled businesses are highly encouraged to apply. Eligibility and criteria for selection:

– Businesses must meet the following criteria to be eligible for selection. – South African Exempt Micro Enterprises or Qualifying Small Enterprises; at least 51% female black-owned – Operating in agriculture (agribusiness, agro-processing), green economy and climate-smart solutions

– Businesses must be in a post-revenue phase – Scalable and highly innovative ventures – Businesses must be in operation for a minimum of three years

– Owned or led by ambitious and committed women entrepreneurs – Businesses must be seeking investment or funding to scale AWIEF said applications are officially open for qualifying candidates for the 2024 cohort for South Africa at https://awieforum.typeform.com/awiefnedbank24