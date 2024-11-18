Arash Radgoudarzi appointed as new president of Henkel SA to drive growth, sustainability

Henkel South Africa has appointed Arash Radgoudarzi as the new President as it continues to champion innovation, sustainability, and deepen employee engagement. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies business unit manufactures customised adhesive products, sealants and functional coatings for the automotive, mining and cementing industries, while Consumer Brands business unit specialises in laundry, home care and hair products such as Got2b Glued haircare range.

Radgoudarzi brings over two decades of experience with Henkel, where he has driven innovation, fostered collaboration, and advanced sustainability. According to the multinational chemical and consumer goods company headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Radgoudarzi’s strategic leadership will strengthen its position in the region and contribute to its global success. “Henkel’s commitment to positive global change is what drew me to the company. As President of Henkel South Africa, I’m excited about the potential to make a difference in this market,” Radgoudarzi said.

Having joined Henkel in 2001, Radgoudarzi has held various leadership roles and played a pivotal part in shaping Henkel’s regional Adhesives strategy. His appointment marks a new chapter for Henkel South Africa as it operates in a dynamic and rapidly growing market. As the South African market evolves, Radgoudarzi committed to enhancing customer centricity through the use of digital technologies.

By leveraging advanced data analytics, Henkel South Africa aims to better understand and respond to customer needs in real-time. “Digital tools will allow us to integrate customer feedback and sustainability metrics, ensuring our decisions contribute to both business growth and sustainability goals,” he said. Looking ahead, Radgoudarzi has identified employee engagement, customer centricity, and growth as his top priorities.

“The talent and culture in South Africa are remarkable, and I’m eager to harness this potential as we elevate our presence in the region,” he said. “Employee engagement is a top priority. By maintaining a transparent and inclusive culture, we can drive innovation and create a workforce that’s proud to represent Henkel.” In his role as Henkel Adhesives Director for Emerging Markets IMEA, Radgoudarzi said he was focused on identifying emerging trends and ensuring the alignment of sustainability initiatives with real-world impact.