Yesterday, Databuild chief executive Morag Evans said unless contractors took a firm stand against these gangs, the scourge would only get worse. Databuild is a knowledge hub for the construction and related industries.
The violence first started in KwaZulu-Natal but has spread to Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and other provinces.
Industry Insight economist David Metelerkamp said their surveys of the civil engineering industry in the third quarter indicated that the invasion of sites remained a problem.
Metelerkamp said the survey, however, did not indicate whether the problem had worsened or improved since the beginning of the year.