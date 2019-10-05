“Its unprecedented that they aren’t here,” said Gregg Oelofse, who oversees coastal management for the City of Cape Town. “To think that they may no longer be here is tragic. They are central to Cape Town’s identity.”

The world’s biggest predatory fish haven’t been seen this year in False Bay, which lies off the city’s eastern coast, according to scientists and cage-diving operators. While the absence may be temporary it’s creating concern because, along with vineyards, the iconic Table Mountain and world-class restaurants the species is key to a $2.6 billion provincial tourism industry.

The world’s biggest predatory fish haven’t been seen this year in False Bay, which lies off the city’s eastern coast, according to scientists and cage-diving operators. While the absence may be temporary it’s creating concern because, along with vineyards, the iconic Table Mountain and world-class restaurants the species is key to a $2.6 billion provincial tourism industry.

INTERNATIONAL - Capetonians don’t know who to blame for the disappearance of their great white sharks: The orcas that eat them, the fishermen who sell their prey to Australia for use in fish-and-chips shops or gradual ecological change.

Capetonians don’t know who to blame for the disappearance of their great white sharks: The orcas that eat them, the fishermen who sell their prey to Australia for use in fish-and-chips shops or gradual ecological change.

The loss of the two-ton sharks from False Bay, where they are famed for leaping out of the water in pursuit of seals, prompted the city to put out a press release in August noting their disappearance, drawing the ire of state officials.

The sharks support a cage-diving industry that provides employment for as many as 750 people, according to a city agency, and a vibrant documentary making scene. There’s concern that many of the thousands of tourists who view sharks off the city’s coast may go elsewhere.

National Tension





Spotters, who began monitoring the city’s beaches 14 years ago after a series of fatal attacks, haven’t seen a great white in 2019 after averaging 205 sightings between 2010 and 2016. Sightings fell to 50 last year. A number of whale carcasses that washed ashore had no shark bites, an unusual occurrence.





The national government criticized the assessment of the situation by Cape Town’s municipality.





“The department is unable to corroborate the City of Cape Town’s statements,” it said. “There is a need to focus all management decisions on information that is factual and scientifically sound,” it said, saying that cage divers and scientists have seen great whites in the bay.





The three cage-diving operators in False Bay, who lower tourists into the water around Seal Island to view the 4.5 meter (15-foot) sharks, say they have not spotted any this year and the about 40 tagged sharks haven’t been picked up by sensors in the bay.





The state fisheries department hasn’t released assessments of the impact of fishing on the stocks of the great white’s prey for several years.



