Astro Tourism can positively impact less-travelled areas in SA

Madri van der Westhuizen Astro Tourism, the growing global trend to experience the wonders of the night sky, presents a unique opportunity for South Africa.

With South African Tourism finalising a National Astro-Tourism Strategy the country's clearest and darkest night sky people can be drawn to connect with nature after dark in less travelled areas. Astro Tourism is a unique way for visitors to explore South Africa’s striking night skies and vast open landscapes. Ideal stargazing spots are typically found away from polluted city areas in remote destinations such as the Northern Cape where the skies are clear with minimal light pollution. These areas, often overlooked by mainstream tourism, can become a desired destination for travellers seeking unique, nature-based experiences.

Tourism already plays a significant role in South Africa’s economy, contributing 8.8% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2024. With projections showing that employment in the tourism sector could grow from 1.7 million jobs in 2024 to 2.2 million by 2030, and tourism jobs making up 12.8% of total employment by 2030, astro-tourism could provide a vital boost to smaller, remote communities. Starry night sky at ANEW Resort Vulintaba, Newcastle. Photo: Supplied This influx could be transformative, turning underutilised areas into thriving tourist destinations. Open-air locations such as Newcastle close to the Drakensberg Mountains and Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal, and Hazyview in Mpumalanga, are prime examples of areas that could benefit from Astro Tourism. These regions could see an increase in employment opportunities in the tourism sector, spilling over to benefit local accommodations, restaurants and shops, sustaining and growing these small businesses that might otherwise struggle in isolated areas, bringing much-needed economic activity to these communities.

As both local and international travellers spend more in these regions, there will be an influx of funds that can help stimulate local economies, create new business opportunities, and even enhance public services through increased tax revenues. Astro Tourism, in addition, promotes sustainable travel, encouraging visitors to respect and preserve these natural environments. This type of tourism aligns with broader environmental goals, promoting awareness and responsible behaviour among travellers. By minimising the environmental footprint and avoiding the pitfalls of overtourism, astro-tourism can help protect South Africa’s unique ecosystems while offering an educational experience that creates a deeper appreciation of the natural world.

By hosting tourists in the beautiful Karoo or Sutherland in the Northern Cape local communities can showcase their rich heritage, traditions, and knowledge, encouraging community pride and development. Astro Tourism can support conservation efforts, as increased awareness and appreciation for the night sky can lead to broader environmental safeguarding among visitors and locals. Astro-tourism is accessible. Unlike other forms of specialised tourism, it does not necessitate expensive equipment. Modern technology has made stargazing more accessible than ever with apps such as Sky Map, a handheld planetarium for Android devices, which identifies stars, planets and nebulae with ease. This accessibility allows more people to enjoy and learn from the night sky, making Astro Tourism an appealing option for travellers - from amateur astronomers to casual stargazers. With South Africa’s wide-open spaces and stunning night skies, the country can capitalise on the growing interest in Astro Tourism by attracting new visitors to our lesser-known regions, stimulating economic and social growth in parts of our country that have long been overlooked.