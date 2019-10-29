At least 6.7 million South Africans jobless with unemployment rate at an 11-year high









South Africa’s unemployment rate has increased by 0,1 of a percentage point to 29,1 percent in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s unemployment rate has increased by 0,1 of a percentage point to 29,1 percent in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, the highest it has been in 11 years.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) said on Tuesday that the number of employed persons increased by 62 000 while the number of unemployed persons increased by 78 000, resulting in an increase of 141 000 in the labour force.

The South African working-age population increased by 149 000 in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.





There were approximately 10,3 million persons aged 15–24 years in the quarter, and 32.3 percent (or 3.3 million) of them were not in employment, education or training (NEET).





The number of discouraged work-seekers increased by 44 000 while the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 35 000 between the second and third quarters, resulting in a net increase of 9 000 in the not economically active population.





StatsSA said the informal sector employment decreased by 53 000 persons in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.





The loss in the informal sector employment was mainly driven by trade, community and social services, construction, transport and utilities industries.





The number of #unemployed people in South Africa increased from 4,5 million in Q3:2009 to 6,7 million in Q3:2019.



Read more here: https://t.co/l4DZ7DhD1n#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/ZVakg2aNQK — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019





Employment increased in three of the four sectors in the third quarter with the formal sector recording the largest employment increase of 43 000.





StatsSA said the increase of 43 000 in the formal sector employment was mainly driven by community and social service, mining and trade in the third quarter.





Manufacturing, finance and other business services and utilities contributed negatively to the observed change in formal sector employment, shedding 40 000, 23 000 and 16 000 jobs respectively in the same period.





The second largest employment was observed in agriculture which increased by 38 000 and private households which increased by 35 000, while the informal sector shed 53 000 jobs during this period.





The #unemployment rate has remained high over time. There has been 0,1 of a percentage point increase between Q2:2019 and Q3:2019.



Read more here: https://t.co/l4DZ7DhD1n#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/rmKmA3k5r9 — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019





Annual employment losses were recorded in the construction, finance and other business services, community and social services and utilities industries.





The working age population (15 - 64 years) in Q3:2019 was 38,6 million.



Read more here: https://t.co/l4DZ7DhD1n#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/oaI2aaN4Wr — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019









Those with higher levels of education have higher labour force participation rates and labour absorption rates #unemployment #StatsSAhttps://t.co/Ag2FQ3ixqH pic.twitter.com/Vm8PE0Wv7i — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019









Black African #women are the most vulnerable with an #unemployment rate of over 30%. Followed by Coloureds & Indians/Asians with a rate of 23,7% & 18,2% respectively.



Read more here: https://t.co/l4DZ7DhD1n#StatsSA — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019









There is a difference of almost 49 percentage points in the #unemployment rates of those aged 15-24 and 55 -64 #StatsSA https://t.co/Ag2FQ3ixqH pic.twitter.com/RqMr5h3SY4 — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019













BUSINESS REPORT