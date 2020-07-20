Attend Business Report's free webinar: Benefits of listing on an alternative stock exchange

The webinar will be hosted by Adri Senekal de Wet, who is the executive editor of Independent Media, that includes Business Report and Personal Finance. Adri has more than 30 years experience in the media industry, previously economics and financial markets editor of various business publications.





She will be joined by Johan Rossouw who has been a professional economist since 1988 and involved in financial markets since 1996 – he’s been a highly rated analyst in Economic Trends and Fixed Interest Research for many years. He is currently the Group Economist of Vunani.





The other guest who will be attending the webinar is Etienne Nel who founded ZAR X in 2015 the first newly licensed stock exchange company in more than 70 years in South Africa. ZAR X uses the latest Fintech to create a more efficient market for all, whilst growing the capital markets offering.





ZAR X was one of the new stock exchanges, with 4 Africa Exchange, A2X Markets, and Equity Express Securities Exchange to launch in SA in 2017 and challenge the JSE.



South Africa is renowned for its mature capital markets that serve the domestic economy and the wider continent.

The JSE is ranked the 19th largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalisation and is the largest exchange on the African continent.

ZAR X attracted the attention of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) which bought a 25percent stake in the exchange for an undisclosed amount.

The exchange has engaged in discussions with the PIC around listing some of its private equity assets.









