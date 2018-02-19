CAPE TOWN - Atul Gupta is challenging the court order freezing R10 million from his personal bank account by the Asset Forfeiture Unit in connection with the Estina Dairy Farm investigation.





In court papers, Gupta says that he had been out of the country since early February and challenged the court order that authorised the seizure .





Atul's brother - Ajay- has been listed as a fugitive and is wanted by authorities. He is believed to have skipped the country days before the Gupta's Saxonworld compound was raided by the Hawks.





The Gupta brothers were alleged to have irregularly pocketed R220m from the Free State provincial government, to be pumped into the dairy farm.