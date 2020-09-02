Auditor-General concerned about how SA’s coronavirus funds were spent

By Prinesha Naidoo

JOHANNESBURG – Government spent almost half of the R147.4 billion in direct funds allocated for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by the end of July, money the Auditor-General says landed in a “weak control environment”.

The first audit report on the financial management of the government’s virus response comes as a graft scandal related to the procurement of personal protective and medical equipment engulfs the nation.

“We are concerned about the indicators of high risk of fraud and abuse we observed – not only in the areas that we were able to audit, but also where information for auditing was not forthcoming, which could be a deliberate tactic to frustrate our audit efforts,” Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion support package to offset the damage wrought by the virus and direct resources to the country’s health response in April. That included R310 billion of mostly indirect relief through tax measures, income protection and loan guarantees, and R190 billion in direct funds.