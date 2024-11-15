Aviation Councils’ up in arms after transport department slash remuneration by two-thirds

The Aviation Services Licensing Councils, both domestic and international, have confirmed new bouts of governance frustration at a new policy that has slashed remuneration by about 70% and reduced sittings to two a month, annulling their chairpersons’ independence to call for sittings. In response to enquiries from Business Report yesterday, both Council chairs Nomveliso Ntanjana and Musa Nsibande confirmed that the two dictated meetings created an endless backlog, inadequate time to deal with Councils matters.

They said this led to Councils being non-compliant to their respective prescribed turnaround times in exemption applications, urgent applications, the current Safair applications before them, and the anticipated regulated airlines seasonal schedule adjustments. “Safair and Heli Malongo investigations are a few of the examples,” they said. “Currently, the Councils have not yet filed the answering affidavits on both declaratory application and the urgent application at the High Court. There are no confirmed advocate appointments. [We are being] told by Secretariat not to oppose on matters that affect Councils, and refused investigations capacity when asked for from Secretariat.”

The directive already effected follows after more than a year-long dispute over payment of remuneration. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy’s intent was communicated to Councils in August in letters to individual council members, but did not mention the reduction or changes in the contracts of engagement of council members. The letter only mentioned that the Department of Transport (DoT) has drafted a remuneration policy, which will be submitted for Creecy’s consideration.

“The impact is massive and potentially destructive,” said the Councils’ chairpersons. “Commercial aviation has gotten to be a highly contested and litigious industry. Councils therefore require adequate support to operate efficiently and effectively. Both councils are established as independent bodies, reporting to the Minister.” They also alleged that “interference” on Councils’ activities by Secretariat on Safair had “blurred independence” on activities of the Council. They said the Councils have always acted with integrity, professionalism and commitment to the public interest.

“However, the recent actions by the DoT raises concerns about potential interference on Councils’ decision making processes. Councils’ effort to highlight issues of potential interference within the DoT has seemingly led to retaliation by frustrating the Councils, including the punitive reduction of remuneration,” the chairs said. They said the Councils would not accept the new policy and remuneration and were actively exploring options available to address unjustified remuneration reductions and potential breaches of contracts. However, DoT spokesperson Collen Msibi said the department was not aware of any policy that reduced the Council’s remuneration by two-thirds.

Msibi said the Councils’ remuneration policy was determined by the National Treasury’s prescripts. Sisa Majola, spokesperson for the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SAACA), which had served as Secretariat until October when the responsibility was transferred to the DoT, referred comment back to the DoT. Aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele said the reported remuneration adjustment would likely demoralise the Councils and unravel the work already achieved in their tenure.