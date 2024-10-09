Avis tries harder when it comes to inclusivity and transformation

Nicola Mawson A self-described adrenaline junky, Mmabatho Tlale, chief human capital officer at Zeda, is passionate about ensuring that people feel included in the workplace – not just from a demographic diversity point of view, or being differently-abled – but also seeking to include those with hidden disabilities.

Zeda, which is commonly referred to as Avis and actually operates the car rental company, dates its existence back 55 years and has more than 1 100 staff. Tlale explained that 100% inclusive engagement may be “blue sky” thinking but is definitely something that she targets. In an exclusive interview with Business Report, she said that Zeda continues to own Avis’ tagline of trying harder, a now iconic marketing gimmick its ad agency came up with in 1962 to try unseat Hertz as the world’s top rental company. Fittingly, or ironically, “we try harder” was coined by a female American advertising executive, Paula Green. Now, it is applied as a corporate culture at a company that proudly states that is executive team comprises almost 80% African, Indian and Coloured women.

“We drive diversity from the top,” said Tlale. She said women need to be responsible for a systematic shift in developing their own careers and helping other women. There was, she explained, the concept of the “cement ceiling”, which is effectively women downplaying their achievements. Zeda has implemented training programs, offers mentorship opportunities and has developed recruitment strategies around ensuring that it prioritises a having diverse talent pool.

“I believe having diverse talent brings a different perspective to the table. It helps with better collaboration. You have innovation across the team,” Tlale said. Yet, she explained, diversity went beyond skin colour to also having different voices, experiences, and thinking sitting around the table. Tlale said that this thinking ran through its entire talent management process as it was always on the lookout for people that will add diversity and are keen to expand themselves and their career.

This, she said, also includes people who have ADHD, obsessive compulsive disorder, someone who is on the spectrum, or anyone who could have an invisible illness or disability. The question that Tlale said matters was: do people feel that they belong? “Certain people have always been excluded, almost written off,” she said.

“But we’re getting to a stage in our talent strategy where, being the number one leader in having female executives, is something that should come with ease in our environment because having diverse teams is proven to increase problem solving.” This viewpoint, said Tlale, gives Avis – or Zeda – a competitive advantage and business success. At the same time, being this transformative helps it come up with “different offerings that meet different needs of varied customer base,” she said. “I enjoy translating business visions into effective human capital strategies.”