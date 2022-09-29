Bain & Co. blacklisted by National Treasury for 10 years

The Treasury said the reason for the restriction was that the company was engaged in corrupt and fraudulent practices in competing for a South African Revenue Services (Sars) contract.

Bain and Co has been restricted from tendering for public sector contracts from September 5, 2022 to September 4, 2032, effectively a 10-year ban.

In August this year, the UK suspended the firm from participating in public sector work for at least three years. House of Lords member Peter Hain had said he wanted the US to follow suit.

"We are now asking the US government to do the same, I have contacted the ambassador to the UK (Jane Hartley) and I have been assured that the matter has been passed on to the administration in Washington DC. I hope President (Joe) Biden does the same," He had said.