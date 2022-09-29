Bain & Co. blacklisted by National Treasury for 10 years

National Treasury has added controversial consultancy company Bain & Co to its database of restricted suppliers.
The Treasury said the reason for the restriction was that the company was engaged in corrupt and fraudulent practices in competing for a South African Revenue Services (Sars) contract.
Bain and Co has been restricted from tendering for public sector contracts from September 5, 2022 to September 4, 2032, effectively a 10-year ban.
In August this year, the UK suspended the firm from participating in public sector work for at least three years. House of Lords member Peter Hain had said he wanted the US to follow suit.
"We are now asking the US government to do the same, I have contacted the ambassador to the UK (Jane Hartley) and I have been assured that the matter has been passed on to the administration in Washington DC. I hope President (Joe) Biden does the same," He had said.
As a result of Hain's advocacy role, the UK Global consultancy Bain & Company has been banned from UK government contracts for three years, over the role it played in facilitating the capture of Sars.
Bain has said that in the past 10 years, it had earned R196 million from government contracts in South Africa and that about 80 percent of those, about R161m, came from its work at Sars between 2015 and 2017.
"The Sars fees were repaid in full plus interest in November 2018," the group said.
