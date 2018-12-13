Balwin Properties has earmarked the Western Cape as a future region of growth and expansion. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Balwin Properties, has earmarked the Western Cape as a future region of growth and expansion; not only in terms of the number of units planned but also with regards to the establishment of a premium offering within their brand. Balwin has already developed and sold more than 2 200 apartments within Western Cape with the vision to deliver 1 000 more homes each year. This will be achieved through developments planned for Gordons Bay, Somerset West and Sandown.

"The Western Cape is a phenomenal location in South Africa and continues to be one of the leading destinations for semigration, migration and foreign investment. This year alone saw around 488 apartment sales in the Somerset West area with a large influx of owners between the ages of 18 and 35," said Steve Brookes, the chief executive of Balwin Properties.

With Balwin having already established themselves in other areas of the Western Cape, there is a very strategic focus going forward on the Paardevlei Precinct within the Somerset West region.

Brrokes said: "The Paardevlei Precinct boast significant wetlands and conservation areas, an outlook onto the Helderberg Mountains, direct beach access and a host of facilities."

On the back of the success of The Jade and Paardevlei Square we have created a signature product called Paardevlei Lifestyle Estate, where we have differentiated a number of the components of the offering, to align to the prestige of the area.

"We have identified the Paardevlei Precinct as one of the prominent and affluent areas within Western Cape. With the property prices exploding in the centre of Cape Town where apartments go from R2 million to R15m; we understand that families and students in Cape Town and outside, as well as international investors, are looking for something more affordable, yet close to all the popular and necessary amenities," said Brookes.

Situated in the bustling, up-and-coming Paardevlei Precinct, Balwin introduces cultivated luxury with Paardevlei Lifestyle Estate. Paardevlei Lifestyle Estate presents three-bedroom, two-bathroom modern apartments from R1 899 900.

These apartments are a signature of luxury, contemporary living that boasts exquisite views of the Hottentots Holland and Helderberg Mountains, landscaped courtyards, and access to underground parking, lift and storage space.

He said: “The vision we have for the Western Cape is one of our biggest to-date, and we are eager to see it realised. Paardevlei Lifestyle Estate is the flagship to this vision and fits perfectly with our underlying vision and presents a unique opportunity for Balwin to present a premium and customised product offering.”

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE