Bank credit approval criterion for SMEs to access loan scheme funding, says Basa
This was revealed by the Banking Association South Africa (Basa) yesterday, as it outlined the qualifying criterion for the Covid-19 loan scheme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, as part of the R800bn economic relief and stimulus package.
The Covid-19 loan scheme is a special credit facility that is being disbursed on behalf of SA Reserve Bank (SARB) and the National Treasury, using the infrastructure of the banking industry.
The scheme will allow qualifying businesses to apply for loan funding from their primary bank for three months of operational costs, such as salaries, rent, and supplier payments.
“The Covid-19 loan scheme is a commercial arrangement and requires a credit application process, through which banks must evaluate if the business will likely be able to service all its commitments after the pandemic and lockdown,” Basa said.
“Banks are not obliged to extend Covid-19 loans, and business owners may be required to sign surety,” it said.
Statistics South Africa recently revealed that four in 10 businesses were not confident that they had the financial resources to continue operating throughout the Covid-19 crisis.
When asked how long business can continue without turnover, 54percent of respondents indicated that they can survive without turnover between one to three months.
Basa said the Covid-19 Term Loan Scheme, which would start with an initial R100bn, would be launched as soon as all the necessary legal agreements were in place.
BUSINESS REPORT