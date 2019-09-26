CAPE TOWN – Bank customers have been advised to make use of digital banking services as far as possible on Friday to avoid any unplanned or illegal disruptions of branches, even though the planned banks strike has been deemed unprotected by the court.
The Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) said in a statement that banks would be operating as usual on Friday and would be carefully monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of their customers and staff.
“We expect the authorities and union to ensure the safety of customers and property, if any protest action goes ahead. Given the decision of the court, we urge Sasbo to suspend any planned protest action and to engage with banks on the underlying issues facing our industry,”said Basa.
The planned banks strike by trade union Cosatu and banking union Sasbo was stopped in its tracks by a Labour Court ruling on Thursday morning that deemed it unprotected following an application by Business Unity South Africa (Busa).
The court accepted the view that Cosatu’s notice to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) of the protest had expired. Basa stated that the Nedlac notice had first been issued in August 2017 and could not be relied upon.