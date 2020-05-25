Bankers stay home as South Africa prepares to return to work

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Investec Chief Executive Officer Fani Titi saw a sign of things to come when he dropped by the bank’s headquarters last week.

The usually buzzing escalators that criss-cross the four-story building in Sandton, South Africa’s business capital, were eerily silent. He was one of only 440 employees in an office block normally occupied by 10 times that number.

Two months after shutting down the economy to contain the spread of the coronavirus, South Africa’s government is preparing to ease restrictions that will enable an extra 8 million more workers to return to their jobs. As manufacturers, miners and industries prepare their factories and offices to receive their employees, banks have found there’s no need to immediately go back.





“We have established that we can work very effectively from outside of the building,” Titi said in an interview. “In the fourth quarter of the year we may see an increase. But I don’t think we’ll ever get back to a situation where you will have approximately 95% of your people in one place.”





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the government will allow most industries to reopen June 1, a month after he began relaxing one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to revive a rapidly shrinking economy. Business leaders have warned that unless he moves quickly, 4 million could lose their jobs.





Much of Ramaphosa’s plan hinges on what regulations his administration puts in place, at a time when it’s come under criticism for some of rules that have been labeled baffling and nonsensical. Legislators are grappling with the plans just as the country goes into winter, when models suggest Covid-19 most easily spreads.



