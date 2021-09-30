Banking Association SA gives heads up on ATM fees

Social security grants and the availability of cash continued without interruption since the July 2021 unrest, despite the extensive damage to banking infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

The Banking Association SA (Basa) has said that Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fees will be reinstated from Friday (October 1) for customers using ATMs not operated by a customer’s bank.

To assist social grant recipients and those who live in areas where ATMs and branches had been destroyed, bank customers had been able to use any ATM, including those not operated by their own bank, without incurring additional charges.

“However, banks have to recover the operating costs of the ATM network to ensure that they can be sustained and maintained, in the service of all South Africans. Subsequently, from October 1 charges for using ATMs not operated by a customer’s bank, will be reinstated,” it said.

Basa said every month 12.5 million beneficiaries receive grants worth more than R15 billion, using banking infrastructure. Banks, together with other stakeholders, are also working with Sassa to assist with the reintroduction of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant.