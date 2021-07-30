Banks plan for Sassa grant pay points in wake of infrastructure damage

BANKS had made contingency plans for the payment of social security grants and salaries at the end of the month, in the wake of extensive damage to the infrastructure of banks in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and parts of Gauteng in the recent unrest, the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) said yesterday.

More than 1 400 automatic teller machines (ATMs) and 269 bank branches were vandalised or destroyed in the unrest.

It said banks, retailers and the South African Post Office were working with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), which distributed 2 012 894 old-age pensions, child support and disability grants in Gauteng and 2 669 885 in KZN.

Basa said to assist social grant recipients who lived in areas where ATMs, and branches had been destroyed, customers would be able to use any ATM, including those not operated by their own bank, without incurring additional charges, from August 1 to September 30.