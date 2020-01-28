JOHANNESBURG - A survey by BankservAfrica has shown that holiday spend in December surpassed the previous year’s as the volume of point-of-sale (POS) transactions processed grew by 10 percent year-on-year to reach 117 million, up from 106 million in 2018.
BankservAfrica said on Monday that the total value of these was also higher at R69 billion, which represents a 16 percent growth on the R59bn in the previous year.
Data showed that South Africans mostly swiped their cards at grocery stores, service stations (fuel) and eating places and restaurants.