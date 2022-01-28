BBC defends Ndabeni-Abrahams’s stance on SMME regulation

THE Black Business Council (BBC) has thrown its weight behind Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams following her pronouncement that the government had a responsibility to enforce regulatory compliance in the SMME sector and close businesses that were trading illegally. The Department of Small Business Development this week tweeted a quote from Ndabeni-Abrahams’s speech at their roadshow in Mpumalanga “(as) government, we have a responsibility to enforce regulatory compliance in the SMME sector and close businesses that are trading illegally”.

This after the DA’s Shadow Minister of Small Business Development Jan de Villiers, said with the South African economy still reeling from the unscientific ANC lockdown regulations, and the unemployment rate at a record 46.6 percent, the last thing SMMEs need to hear was that the Minister of Small Business Development would be leading the witch hunt against business owners who did not comply with government red tape. “This strategy is in stark contrast to remarks by the president, who when speaking at an engagement with SMMEs last year said that it is critical for the government to support SMMEs with new business processes that help them recover,” De Villiers said. However, Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane yesterday called for law enforcement agencies to ensure that the law takes its cause on this matter.

“The BBC believes in the Constitution and the rule of law. As such, the BBC will support calls by the minister to ensure that all companies operating in South Africa are legally registered and comply with legislation,” Matabane said. Siphokazi Matiwane, a consulting services director at specialist firm Hlanganisa, said the SMME sector was a critical cog in the engine of the South African economy, contributing 39 percent to gross domestic product and employing nearly 69 percent of the workforce in the private sector. “With such a significant contribution to the economy, the responsibility to ensure compliance is non-negotiable,” Matiwane said.

Matiwane said typically, small companies often had limited reserves and naturally, prioritised firstly the set-up and then the day-to-day responsibilities of operating their business. Focusing on the financial framework that will ensure their compliance with the South African Revenue Services (Sars) requirements was usually put on the back-burner. She said while one’s establishing and cementing their operational processes was important to success, non-compliance with Sars would have a direct impact on your bottom line. Non-compliance could impact Tax Compliant Status with Sars as most SMEs did not place much emphasis on Sars compliance in the first year. However, problems started to arise from year two of trade when hefty penalties were imposed by Sars. As a result, business owners were then required to spend additional time completing the required documentation to avoid additional penalties. In addition to the loss of time, these penalties negatively impacted their bottom line.