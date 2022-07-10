Be wary of the launch of things. Hot air or real drive?

President Thabo Mbeki and his Cabinet were weary of the launches of things. Standing up to multinationals and pharmaceutical companies is not only rare, but mostly so when a president of a country does so. During the Covid pandemic, multiple views came to the fore and these included those from presidents, intellectuals and citizens of countries.

This illustrates that dialoguing on the management of science and politics is a necessary condition in advancing science and its own politics, and political science in public affairs. However, this too was seen amid the HIV and Aids pandemic, when then president Mbeki ran solo and was also ridiculed for this on the stance he took. He liked and believed in facts as the basis for action. Then-president Thabo Mbeki and his Cabinet were weary of the launches of things. This was because public servants often times wanted to deliver what principals wanted to hear. These hollow-launches led to an emergence of language at Cabinet. To this end the president himself would ask one whether you were launching him or a programme.

He would subject you to an excruciating scrutiny before the idea you had placed before him passed muster for action. Yet, he would not stop you from continuing to think about the idea. As the Statistician-General, I was invited to Mbeki’s home and mostly impromptu. I would then alert my minister, Trevor Manuel, and say that the president had invited me for a meeting. Manuel would in turn say, “Pali, the president has called you, rush and do not be late.” Mbeki would indulge in a broad range of subjects and curving back to the meaning of measurement. One of the subjects was HIV and Aids. His position towards this was that this was a matter of scientific enquiry and that we should strive to exhaust the limits of science so that we were on terra firma in addressing the condition.

In particular, the challenges that were primary in his mind were, among others, those of breastfeeding mothers. These mothers, he asserted, needed to be well fed because there were the challenges of water, sanitation, food and then understanding and managing the elaborate regime of treatment in the form of tablets that had to be taken for HIV and Aids. On the same subject of HIV and Aids was the vested interests of pharmaceutical companies in their quest for profit, which could lead to trumped up claims. When we were confronted then, as we still are by Covid-19 challenges today, we have been entertained to the depth of these arguments, which Mbeki bore the brunt and risk of two decades ago.

The important point is that we had to confront this as the statistics office had to measure and report on what was written as a cause of death. But very few death certificates included HIV and Aids on the death certificate. Another matter that the president crucified me on was the definitions of types of housing. In Statistics South Africa we had formal and informal housing as classification. Rondavels of mud wall and mud floor were classified and are still classified as informal. So, Mbeki asked me, in the form of an assertion, “So Pali the hut in which I was born in my village, which is still standing almost seven decades later is informal, yet your RDP houses labelled as formal cannot stand a cough – off goes the roof and down collapse the walls. What is that, chief?”

South Africa shifted gear from the economic policy of Gear to Asgisa. Mbeki would in 2006 express hope in his State of the Nation Address and quoted from Prophet Isaiah that, “You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.” In 2007 the president would draw from the fact finder of the national StatsSA and said, “At an average of over 4.5 percent, the rate of growth of our economy over the past two-and-half years has been at its highest since we obtained our democracy in 1994. Investment in the economy, by both the public and private sectors has been increasing at about 11 percent, with overall public sector infrastructure spending increasing by an annual average of 15.8 percent. Today, fixed investment as a percentage of gross domestic product – at about 18.4 percent – is at its highest since 1991. The number of employed people has been increasing at about half-a-million a year in the past three years.” Those days of concrete progress have faded very far away and are replaced by what the first and second administrations detested - launching emptiness.