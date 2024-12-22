The festive season is upon us and many South Africans are gearing up to skip town for a well-deserved break. But before you head on your way, make sure you are leaving your beloved home in safe hands and that you've taken all the necessary precautions to safeguard yourself against burglaries and damages. Marius Kemp, Head of Personal Underwriting at South Africa’s largest short-term insurer, Santam offers some key points every homeowner should consider before locking up and heading out.

If you are using a house-sitter For those who plan to have someone watch over their home, it’s essential to ensure the house-sitter understands their responsibilities fully. “If you’re using a sitter, always check their references and clarify their responsibilities upfront. They need to be aware of any liability they may have, such as failing to activate the alarm or lock up properly,” advises Kemp. Valuables, including personal documents, should be locked away securely. Homeowners should also remind sitters to activate the alarm and secure all entrances when leaving the property, as failure to do so could result in claims being rejected.

If you are renting out your home For those planning to rent out their homes during the holidays, notify your insurer and check the policy conditions regarding renting out your property. The policy excludes cover for malicious damage or theft when your private residence is rented out, and the tenant or anyone linked or connected to the tenant is responsible for any damages or loss caused to your property. When locking up and leaving

Statistics from the South African Police Service have revealed an upward trend in household burglaries. According to the SAPS data, burglaries at residential premises increased by 6.8% when compared to the second quarter of 2023. If there is no-one house-sitting your home this festive season and you plan to lock it up and go, Kemp says it is critical to inform relevant parties. “Let your security company know and provide them with a contact number of a friend or family member in case your alarm goes off. Also, arrange for a reliable neighbour, friend or family member to regularly pop around to your house to make sure all is in order.” The final checks before you leave Before heading off, conduct a final sweep of your home to ensure everything is in order. Double-check that all windows, doors, and security gates are securely locked, and that your alarm system is functional. “It may be tempting to post on social media about your holiday plans but be mindful of what you share. Avoid advertising your absence online, as this could make your home a target for burglars,” warns Kemp.