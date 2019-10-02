Benefits of retiring on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast









DURBAN - The South African coastline boasts some of the world’s most iconic beaches and towns, has long been popular for residential investors.

The South Coast region in the KwaZulu-Natal coastline is dense with natural forest and ocean views and fast becoming a retirement haven.

Here are some of the reasons why retirees are finding a permanent home on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast according to Renishaw Property Developments managing director Phil Barker. Renishaw Property Developments are the developers of Renishaw Hills.





Weather





The warm Indian Ocean and sub-tropical local climate means that residents can enjoy year-round comfortable conditions. Averaging an incredible 320 days of sunshine a year, the South Coast winters hover around 20°C, with the summer temperatures ranging between 24° and 32°C on average. There has been significant research into the impact of climate on physical and mental wellbeing and – overall – results indicate enhanced alertness and memory, as well as heart and respiratory function in warmer climates. Cold weather requires the body to work harder to regulate heat, blood pressure can increase to unhealthy levels, leading to long-term damage.





Active Lifestyle





While everyone has good intentions with regards to exercise, it is significantly easier to get outdoors and exercise at the coast. The ocean views and fresh sea air are generally more enticing than the cities and built areas. Where colder areas encourage a more indoor lifestyle, the warmer South Coast climate encourages residents to get out and enjoy the natural beauty of the region. In addition, the South Coast is home to numerous cycling and hiking trails within coastal forests, as well as sports’ facilities and aquatic activities such as swimming and paddling. Exercising near the sea has been found to burn more calories than indoor activities, while the exposure to sunshine increases calcium absorption, enhancing bone strength and fighting hypertension.





Health Benefits





A study from the European Centre for Environment & Human Health from the University of Exeter revealed that people living near the coast tend to have better health – both mental and physical - than those living inland. Besides maintaining an active lifestyle, sea air and sea water are effective remedies for health problems such as respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, and skin diseases. Deep sea water, rich in minerals, is also known to have therapeutic benefits for the heart. A study published in the Journal of Coastal Zone Management indicated that participants who live in homes with ocean views are calmer than those without them. In addition to the many health benefits, the South Coast is also home to top-class hospitals and medical facilities staffed by renowned medical professionals. These include NetCare Kingsway Hospital in ‘Toti, Hibiscus Private Hospital in Port Shepstone and Netcare Margate Hospital with many retirement villages also offering high-quality home-based healthcare for residents.





Affordability





As a popular residential investment, houses along the South African coast can be quite pricey, but the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is able to offer truly affordable investments without sacrificing on quality. There are many secure retirement estates emerging with high-end facilities, as well as security, health care and maintenance services – all of which are inclusive of the monthly levy. Residents can enjoy swimming pools, gyms, nature trails and community centres – among many others – all on their doorstep.





Facilities and Attractions





Those investing in estates will get to enjoy high-end facilities on site, but there is so much more that the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast offers for residents and visiting relatives. This area is home to one of the world’s most revered scuba diving sites the Aliwal Shoal, as well as safe swimming beaches ideal for snorkelling, swimming, paddling and surfing. There is horse riding, shark cage diving, whale watching, fishing, coastal forest nature trails, wildlife viewing, day spas, and many other sports and recreational activities such as ice skating and bowling. Known as the country’s Golf Coast, the South Coast offers golfers and would-be golfers the opportunity to play at any of the 11 diverse courses stretching from Umkomaas in the north to the Wild Coast in the south.



