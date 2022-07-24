Beyoncé told you to quit your job: Here’s why you should think twice before you do

Beyoncé (once again) has the world in a choke hold, and this time to quit our jobs. After listening to her latest single Break My Soul, social media was abuzz with Gen Zs and even Millennials ready to quit. As the song was released, the resignation-inspiring lyrics ( “Now, I just fell in love / And I just quit my job,” ; “I’m gonna find new drive / Damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by 9 / Then off past 5 / And they work my nerves / That’s why I cannot sleep at night.”) prompted a flurry of social media activity with people globally saying the pop sensation had inspired them to quit their jobs.

But according to experts at commercial law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, we shouldn’t be too hasty with such serious decisions as they can’t be reversed. “If an employee resigns – and then tries to withdraw the resignation – there’s a high likelihood they won’t be able to take back the decision,” employment law expert at CDH. “A court case earlier in 2022, brought before the Labour Court (LC) found that once an employee formally hands in his/her resignation – it is final; even if Beyoncé told you to do it,” say CDH Employment Law Practice experts. The court held that resignation is by definition a voluntary and unilateral act that seeks to end the employment relationship, albeit that an employer can still elect to press disciplinary proceedings against an errant employee during the notice period if that employee sought to resign to avoid the potential for an adverse outcome in that process