DURBAN - One of the residential properties on sale on BidX1’s inaugural online property trading platform in South Africa attracted 103 bids, resulting in fierce competition among bidders and finally achieving R3.19 million. Further testament to the efficacy of BidX1 as a trading platform is the fact that this property had been on the market for some time and the offer achieved by far exceeds any previous offer received.

MC du Toit, Chief Executive Property Sales for BidX1 South Africa said, "The response to our first auction held on 10 April (2019) significantly exceeded our expectations, particularly given that this is a new concept and platform for property trading in South Africa. Bidding was brisk and went smoothly from start to finish, with a total of 411 bids placed on 31 properties over a period of only six hours. It was also apparent that traditional auction bidders prefer our transparent, secure and totally online platform as it is extremely user-friendly and eliminates the need for travel to an actual auction event".

He added, "In fact, we even had a registered German bidder who was online while on holiday on a cruise ship. This is true testament to our concept of ‘Everyone’s invited. Notably, and compelling proof of market interest is the fact that in just two months our new website welcomed 236 000 visitors, who spent on average more than three minutes browsing. This exceeds industry norms by a significant margin".

The property which drew 103 bids was a double-storey, four-bedroom, family home with double garage in Melkbosstrand in the Western Cape, situated within walking distance of the beach, while several other properties in various locations around the country also exceeded price expectations on the day.

"During the auction, while we had plenty of investors - we saw bidders across the board, buying for both investment and personal use. Interest was also broad-spread in various regions around the country. It was also very encouraging to note the substantial interest from property buyers who had never before considered auctions as a property buying opportunity. This supports our vision to build Bidx1 as a respected property trading platform that is accessible to private sellers and not confined only to the domain of distressed sales," said du Toit.

Du Toit said that apart from the ease of bidding online, the online auction process is extremely attractive to sellers as it creates a competitive environment where the price is determined by buyers competing against one another in a transparent manner, which by its very nature produces a positive outcome on a given day. It is also truly reflective of market value at that particular point in time.

"We are definitely seeing that selling property on auction is proving increasingly popular, because it draws together all serious buyers and facilitates an offer on a specific, set date, while bidding online is so much more convenient, immediate, transparent and secure. The auction offer is also unconditional, and the seller has the comfort of knowing that he or she will receive a secured offer ‘on the day’. Buyers will have completed their due diligence prior to the auction day and so acquire the property sold on the day ‘as is’," said du Toit.

Dr Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group and BidX1 South Africa JV partner concluded, "We are delighted by this first foray into the auction market with a globally innovative property trading platform. There is no doubt that our clients will benefit significantly from this additional sales channel, resulting in an authentic representation of market value on the day of the auction itself, and which serves as further added value to our exclusive mandate offering".

The next Bidx1 auction is scheduled for 3 July (2019).

