Big shoes to fill: Mathe is pegged to take the leadership baton from Busa’s Coovadia

Khulekani Mathe is to take the leadership reins at Business Unity SA (Busa) in January 2025 when the current CEO, Cas Coovadia, retires. The board of directors on Wednesday announced changes to the executive leadership of Busa in a statement.

Mathe has big shoes to fill as Coovadia is well respected in the business community. Busa CEO Cas Coovadia. File photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi Independent Newspapers Over the past year, Coovadia has overseen the partnership between the government and business on resolving the energy crisis, addressing the transport and logistics crisis as well as crime and corruption, under the auspices of Business for South Africa (B4SA), a Busa platform, bringing together South African business leaders to address urgent national challenges and drive economic recovery. Mathe has been the deputy CEO of Busa since February 1, 2023. In his role as deputy CEO, he formed part of the business team working with the government on addressing the transport and logistics crisis under the auspices of the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC).

His responsibilities within Busa included: supporting the CEO, enhancing policy co-ordination and improving operations. Mxolisi Mgojo, the president of Busa, said: “He brings valuable experience to the position, having previously held an executive role in the Banking Association South Africa for several years, in addition to his executive leadership experience in government, spanning a period of nearly 10 years. In his new role as CEO-designate, Khulekani will work closely with the outgoing CEO to ensure an orderly transition.” The board said it was grateful to the outgoing CEO for leading the organisation during one of the most challenging times, having joined in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020 and successfully steering it to this point, Mgojo said.