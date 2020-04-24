Billions more in tax takings likely to be lost to Sars
The National Treasury yesterday published a second set of measures aimed to assist individuals and businesses in distress with tax reliefs of up to R70billion, allowing for a wage subsidy of R500 to R750 per month for employees who earn less than R6500 per month. The measures, part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500bn stimulus package and economic-relief measures announced on Tuesday, are set to cost Sars R26bn in lost revenue.
The Treasury said Sars was working to upgrade its systems for the relief measures that would include the deference of the first carbon-tax payment to provide businesses with a R20bn cash flow, a 35 percent pay as you earn (PAYE) liability for business with a gross income of less than R100 million, and a portion of their provisional corporate income-tax payments.
It said the measures would provide businesses with an incentive to retain lower-income employees.
“Assisting businesses now will ensure that our economy is in a better position to recover once the health crisis starts to subside,” the Treasury said. “The measures are expected to provide about R70bn in support, either through reductions in taxes otherwise payable or through deferrals of tax payments for tax-compliant businesses.”
This month Sars reported that revenue collection worsened in the financial year to end March with a shortfall of more than R66bn, as company income tax dwindled on weak economic growth. Sars said its preliminary results showed that it collected R1.356 trillion against the estimated R1.422 trillion in the 2019 Budget.
But the tax agency said the collection was 5.3percent higher than 2019, and R68.2bn growth for the 2018/19 financial year. Statistics South Africa said in a rapid response survey of more than 700 companies that four in 10 businesses did not have the financial resources to continue operating through the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Treasury said larger businesses with gross income of more than R100m could apply directly to Sars to defer tax payments, without incurring penalties.
