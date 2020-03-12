Bitcoin falls past $7,500 as cryptos slide in global sell-off

The largest digital currency fell as low as $7,353 and was down 5.6% as of 3:25 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

“Investors are moving out of any risky assets,” said Vijay Ayyar, Singapore-based head of business development at crypto exchange Luno. “Even though Bitcoin is compared to gold as a safe haven asset, it’s very under-penetrated and is considered more as a risky asset to hold at this point.”





Bitcoin has proven no haven for investors, plunging almost 30% from its most recent peak in February as global markets were roiled by an increasing array of headwinds including the coronavirus outbreak and a shock plunge in crude prices.







